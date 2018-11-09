Hilton Head crash shuts down eastbound US 278, causes major rush hour traffic backup

A crash at Squire Pope Road has shut down eastbound U.S. 278 around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 9. Traffic was backed up past Malphrus Road in Bluffton, and around the Cross Island Parkway coming off of Hilton Head.
By
Up Next
A crash at Squire Pope Road has shut down eastbound U.S. 278 around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 9. Traffic was backed up past Malphrus Road in Bluffton, and around the Cross Island Parkway coming off of Hilton Head.
By

Traffic

Crash blocks lanes of US 278 in both directions on Hilton Head

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 09, 2018 07:42 AM

An accident blocked portions of U.S. 278 near Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officials reported.

All eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane initially were blocked, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic cameras showed that all lanes were reopened around 8:15 a.m.

Vehicles were at a standstill headed onto the island at least as far back as Malphrus Road in Bluffton before the scene was cleared.

Lanes also were backed up headed off the island starting near the Cross Island Parkway.

This story will be updated.

  Comments  