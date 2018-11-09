Crash blocks lanes of US 278 in both directions on Hilton Head

An accident blocked portions of U.S. 278 near Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officials reported.
All eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane initially were blocked, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic cameras showed that all lanes were reopened around 8:15 a.m.
Vehicles were at a standstill headed onto the island at least as far back as Malphrus Road in Bluffton before the scene was cleared.
Lanes also were backed up headed off the island starting near the Cross Island Parkway.
This story will be updated.
