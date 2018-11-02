Woman, 91, killed in collision on Bluffton Parkway. Here’s what we know

An elderly Bluffton woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on the Bluffton Parkway, officials confirm.
Waltraud Schulzer, 91, died on the scene, Beaufort County deputy coroner David Ott said Friday morning. She was in the passenger seat and was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, he said.
Two other people were in the car with Schulzer, both her family members, and they were transported to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ott said.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, Ott said.
The accident blocked the westbound lane of Bluffton Parkway near the Hampton Parkway just before 4 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office traffic division.
Bluffton Township Fire District spokesperson Capt. Lee Levesque said first responders were on the scene of the two-vehicle accident for about an hour and a half.
Levesque said the cause of the accident was being investigated by the Bluffton Police Department. A call to the Bluffton Police Department was not immediately returned early Friday morning.
Comments