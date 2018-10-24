3-car accident on U.S. 278 backs up traffic and closed 2 lanes in Bluffton

One truck and two SUVs collided on U.S. 278 near Bluffton Road around 1 p.m, according to authorities.
Traffic cams show officials have moved the disabled vehicles to the median, but traffic was congested around 2 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m. cameras showed traffic flowed again.
One driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, said Lee Levasque, spokesman for the Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman.
No one was transported to local hospitals, he said.
Two eastbound, left lanes were blocked and caused heavy traffic on the highway until around 1:55 p.m.
Google Maps shows that traffic is mostly moving about 2 p.m., but there is some congestion near the site of the accident.
