Here’s why U.S. 278 traffic was so heavy on the north end of Hilton Head on Monday

An accident is blocking eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 and backing up traffic near Jarvis Creek Park and Walmart on the north end of Hilton Head Island mid-morning on Monday.
The accident involved two vehicles, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The Beaufort County’s Emergency Management Division Traffic Management Center tweeted the accident happened at Pembroke Drive and was cleared at 10:52 a.m.
However, traffic could still be backed up for a while due to the heavy congestion occurring at the time of the accident.
As of 10:30 a.m., the occupants of the vehicles were being evaluated by EMS personnel, Bromage said.
Google Maps shows traffic backed up along U.S. 278 near Jarvis Creek Park and along side streets in the area.
This story will be updated.
Comments