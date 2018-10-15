Traffic backed up for hour along Buckwalter Parkway near US 278. Here’s what happened

A two-car accident on Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton near Berkeley Place backed up traffic Monday morning between 9 and 10 a.m.
The two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to Capt. Lee Levesque, spokesman for the Bluffton Township Fire District.
Google Maps showed heavy traffic in the northbound lanes between Parker’s and U.S. 278.
The road was blocked on the northbound lane, said Levesque.
Both lanes were cleared within an hour of the accident, according to Google maps.
