5 vehicles involved in accident that blocked SC 170 between Beaufort and Bluffton

A multi-vehicle accident on the Lemon Island bridge blocked all lanes of S.C. 170 between Beaufort and Bluffton for more than an hour during Tuesday morning’s commute, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Five vehicles were involved, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened around 7 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information.
Before the lanes were cleared, traffic was backed up on S.C. 170 from the other side of the Broad River Bridge to near the highway’s intersection with Old Bailey Road in Okatie.
All lanes were reopened just after 8:30 a.m., though traffic likely will remain heavy for some time.
Bromage said two people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries. The status of their injuries was unavailable.
