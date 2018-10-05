Driver killed after vehicle overturns late Thursday in Beaufort County

A driver was killed in a one-vehicle accident late Thursday in the Seabrook area of Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a Toyota four-door vehicle was traveling on Detour Road around 10:55 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The driver’s name was not immediately released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
