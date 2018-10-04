Crashes back up traffic on S.C. 170 at Broad River Bridge heading toward Bluffton

Two crashes on the Broad River Bridge have shut down the westbound lanes, causing traffic to back up along S.C. 170 heading toward Bluffton.
By
Up Next
Two crashes on the Broad River Bridge have shut down the westbound lanes, causing traffic to back up along S.C. 170 heading toward Bluffton.
By

Traffic

Update: Traffic slowed for more than hour after SC 170 closed at Broad River Bridge. Here’s why

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2018 07:46 AM

Two vehicle accidents blocked the westbound lanes of S.C. 170 at the Broad River bridge for more than an hour on Monday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic cameras showed traffic that normally would be heading from Beaufort to Bluffton backed up along Robert Smalls Parkway to the Savannah Highway just after 7 a.m.

The westbound lanes reopened just after 8:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Eastbound lanes of S.C. 170 remained open the entire time, officials said.

Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said a chain of events started when a box fell off a vehicle crossing the bridge about 7:10 a.m. and created a hazard.

The two accidents — each involving two vehicles — happened in the vicinity shortly thereafter, Bromage said.

One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries, he said.

Information about the types of vehicles involved was not available.

  Comments  