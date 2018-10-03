Update: Accident with 2 injured causing major delays during rush hour on Hilton Head

4:48 p.m. update: A two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Wednesday closed all lanes of U.S. 278 and backed up traffic through rush hour on the north end of Hilton Head Island, according to officials.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the accident was cleared just after 3 p.m., but the S.C. Highway Patrol remained on the scene to investigate.
Two individuals were transported to area hospitals, said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Fire and Rescue spokesperson. She said both had non-life threatening injuries.
It could take some time for the traffic to clear. Google maps showed above average congestion in the region at 4:30 p.m. for several miles.
Traffic cameras show cars at a standstill on the highway, also known as William Hilton Parkway, particularly in the westbound lanes.
Traffic was building from the area in front of The Crazy Crab to past Walmart.
Traffic also was backed up on the Cross Island Parkway.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
