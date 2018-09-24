Sea Pines traffic alert: Major construction project to delay, reroute traffic for weeks

Residents and visitors to Sea Pines will be faced with construction cones and traffic delays for the next two months, according to a Sea Pines press release regarding the Greenwood Drive improvement project.
Starting on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 a.m., the stretch of Greenwood Drive that runs between Club Course Drive and Governors Road will be closed for road improvements.
Greenwood Drive serves as the main entrance to Sea Pines, and most visitors and residents enter through the Greenwood Gate to head south into the community.
The first part of the project is expected to take three to four weeks. This means that drivers entering Sea Pines will be rerouted to Governors Road, which is residential, in order to enter the community until late October.
The first phase of the project includes repaving on Greenwood Drive and removing curbing to improving the drainage, according to the construction plan.
The second phase will include single-lane closures on Greenwood Drive between Governors Road and Plantation Drive in order to improve road infrastructure further south from the Greenwood gate. Per the construction plan, most of the repaving work will be completed at night.
The second part of the project is expected to take two to three weeks.
Visitors to the Sea Pines Forest Preserve will be affected by the project because the forest preserve parking lot will be closed until late October during phase one. The construction plan directs forest preserve visitors to access the preserve from North Sea Pines Drive and Lawton Canal Road during the Greenwood Drive closure.
The Greenwood Drive trolley parking lot will be inaccessible during construction, but Sea Pines trolley routes are currently out of service until late November.
All vehicles that have more than two axles must enter the community at the Ocean Gate off of Cordillo Parkway during phase one.
Bicyclists and walkers must also adhere to posted signage during the project: In phase one, Sea Pines leisure trails along Governors Road, Wood Duck Road, Water Oak Drive and parts of Greenwood Drive will be closed; in phase two, leisure trails on Greenwood Drive between Governors Road and Plantation Drive will be closed.
Comments