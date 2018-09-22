Driving in Beaufort this weekend? Here’s where you might run into construction work

A Beaufort road will be closed for several hours this weekend as construction work begins to repair a stormwater drainage system.
Due to unfavorable tide conditions scheduled for this week, repair work on Marsh Road was delayed until the weekend, according to a Beaufort County news release.
Work will instead begin on the road Saturday morning at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Work will resume Sunday during the same time and the road will be closed.
The county’s public works crews need to repair and improve the stormwater drainage system that runs under the Beaufort County Government Robert Smalls Complex parking lot and Marsh Road.
The road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians weekdays from its intersection with Boundary Street to where the road forks at the County Administration Building parking lot, the release said.
Motorists should instead use Duke Street at Ribaut Road as a detour.
The project is expected to last until early to mid-October.
