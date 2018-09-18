Wreck slows traffic on US 278 near Hardeeville Walmart, police say

A traffic accident blocked westbound lanes of U.S. 278 near the Hardeeville Walmart on Tuesday for just over an hour, according to reports from police.
A photo from the scene showed the accident at the traffic signal at University Parkway.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s traffic information system reported that officers responded to the accident at 8:54 a.m. and that there were injuries.
Westbound lanes were blocked by the accident until 10 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division.
Google Maps showed traffic was slowed down in both directions along U.S. 278 in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
