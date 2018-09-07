Stock image
Truck veers off road and strikes tree in Jasper County, police say. Driver killed

By Lisa Wilson

September 07, 2018 07:20 AM

The driver of a Chevrolet truck was killed early Friday when the vehicle struck a tree along a road in Jasper County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, whose name was not released, was headed south on Bees Creek Road about 1:10 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.

There was no one else in the vehicle, Collins said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

At least 10 people have died after crashing into trees on a stretch of I-95 in South Carolina since January 2014. The S.C. Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a project to remove 99 acres of trees near the interstate.

