Cyclist hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle on Bluffton Parkway, police say

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle and injured Friday morning at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Buck Island Road, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
A driver was attempting to turn right from Buck Island Road onto the Bluffton Parkway when he struck a woman riding a bike. The cyclist was crossing the street from the sidewalk at the time, according to Capt. Joe Babkiewicz of the Police Department.
The cyclist was transported to Hilton Head Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Babkiewicz. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Eastbound traffic on Bluffton Parkway was slowed before 8:30 a.m. Friday by the accident, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.
The accident remains under investigation, Babkiewicz said.
Lanes were cleared and traffic was moving normally around 9 a.m.
Comments