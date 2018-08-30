2-vehicle accident backs up midday traffic through Beaufort

An accident in Beaufort has traffic backed up along Boundary Street and along Carteret Street around noon on Thursday.
The Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department reported a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Boundary Street and Newcastle Street blocking eastbound lanes.
No information was available about the cause of the accident or the drivers’ conditions.
Google Maps showed heavy traffic along Boundary Street in the area around the accident.
Traffic also was heavy just after noon along Carteret Street and across the Woods Memorial Bridge.
This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
