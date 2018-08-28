Here’s why traffic was so slow going onto Hilton Head Tuesday morning

A two-vehicle crash on Hilton Head Island that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning slowed traffic on U.S. 278 heading on to the island.
The wreck happened around 9 a.m. near Windmill Harbour, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bromage said the crash was not on the roadway, but that drivers were moving slowly through the area.
Just before 10 a.m. Drivers were reporting near-standstill traffic from Tanger 2 Outlets in Bluffton to Jenkins Road on Hilton Head, according to the Waze app.
By 10:30 a.m., traffic appeared to have cleared.
