Two-car accident with injuries snarls traffic on Hilton Head

A two-car accident reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday continued to snarl traffic coming off Hilton Head Island for several hours, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 278 westbound near Gumtree Road, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Col. Bill Neill.
The wreck, which caused injuries in both vehicles, Neill said, initially closed two westbound lanes, but they have been re-opened.
Neill said the S.C. Highway Patrol had been called to the scene. He did not have immediately have information about the extent of the injuries, but did say at least one person was transported to a hospital.
According to the S.C. Dept. of Transportation’s 511 website, traffic coming off the island is moving between 30 and 40 m.p.h. from just before Gumtree Road to Squire Pope Road as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
No accident information was immediately available on the Highway Patrol’s public information system.
The Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that the accident had been cleared and that all lanes were open.
