24-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Beaufort, police say

A 24-year-old man died after he lost control of his motorcycle while driving at a high rate of speed in the Boundary and Charles street area Monday night, according to a Beaufort Police Department press release.
Police were sent to the scene at about 6:50 p.m., the release says. It says the motorcycle struck a tree.
Witnesses in the area saw the driver in a verbal argument with a driver of another vehicle just before the accident, the release said. After the altercation, the motorcyclist drove at a rate of high speed north on Boundary Street.
He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he later died from him injuries, the release says.
Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott said Tuesday he was unable to release the name of the victim until the next of kin were notified.
