2 accidents slow traffic on Highway 170 in Okatie. One vehicle flipped, police say

An accident at S.C. 170 and Argent Boulevard blocked westbound lanes and slowed traffic just after noon on Friday, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.
A vehicle flipped over in the accident, but no serious injuries were reported, according to Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened about 12:10 p.m. and was cleared about 1:30 p.m.
A second accident occurred about the same time on S.C. 170 and Tide Watch Drive, according to post on Twitter by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division.
That accident was minor, Bromage said.
Details were not available about the types of vehicles involved and the circumstances of the crashes.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to both accidents, according to the agency’s real-time traffic information system.
