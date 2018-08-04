3-car crash near Bluffton traffic circle shuts down several lanes of S.C. 46, police say

Multiple agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash that closed all four lanes of S.C. 46 near the Bluffton traffic circle Saturday night, Beaufort County authorities said.
The crash occurred when a driver pulled out of Godfrey Place onto S.C. 46 and was struck by two vehicles, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck was injured and transported to an area hospital, Bromage said. Authorities did not give details about the injury.
Bromage said the two vehicles were heading toward the traffic circle from U.S. 278.
As of about 10 p.m., all lanes on that stretch of S.C. 46 were closed as police cleared the accident, he said.
The accident happened at about 9:20 p.m.
S.C. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Bluffton Police Department assisted.
