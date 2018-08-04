You can expect more delays on Hilton Head’s south end this week. Here’s why

Drivers on Hilton Head Island’s south end can expect delays this week as road work in the area is completed.
Quality Enterprises will finish paving roads and installing traffic signals from Saturday until Aug. 11, according to a Town of Hilton Head news release.
The work will be completed, weather permitting, at the Pope Avenue, New Orleans Road and Office Park Road intersection.
There will be lane closures on Pope Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. The turn lanes on New Orleans Road, Office Park Road and Pope Avenue will be closed temporarily during the day.
Delays are expected to be brief and drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when approaching the work zones.
