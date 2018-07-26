Hilton Head traffic: 2-vehicle accident backs up traffic on U.S. 278. Here’s what we know

A two-vehicle accident has caused major delays on Hilton Head in the mid-island area Thursday.
Two westbound lanes of William Hilton Parkway/ U.S. 278 were shutdown Thursday afternoon after a crash near Singleton Beach Road, according to a Town of Hilton Head alert.
The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m.
Live Beaufort County traffic cameras
One of the vehicles turned over during the accident, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage.
Bromage said two people were taken to Hilton Head Hospital with injuries.
One lane was reopened less than half an hour after the accident, Bromage said. Drivers were still reporting backups around 4:20 p.m. Drivers on the Cross Island Parkway were also reporting major backups Thursday during rush hour.
Comments