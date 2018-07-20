Video shows the scene of fatal crash on westbound 278 near the Hilton Head bridges

Yacht Cove resident Linda McAndrews describes the dangers of the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Yacht Cove Drive where Hilton Head youngster Charli Jorden Bobinchuck was stuck and killed by a car on Thursday night.
The Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are cracking down on traffic violations along U.S. 278 and S.C. 170 during a four-day operation in light the two recent fatal crashes.
Hilton Head Island doesn't have a lot of lights. For motorists, this means cyclists and pedestrians can be hard to spot. For this video, reporters Erin Heffernan and Kelly Meyerhofer drove around one of the Island's most tourist-filled destination
With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney explains how his faith in Jesus Christ affects his daily life, saying "I know I'm going to meet Him one day and He's not going to pat me on the back and tell me how many wins I had.'
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri
A 10-acre private island is for sale just minutes away from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Buck Island is listed for nearly $6 million, and includes a main house and guest house, a pool, a "bonus island" and a boat slip in Harbour Town.
NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks with reporters about concussions, player safety and the value of football to our society and country following controversial remarks by UNC coach Larry Fedora the day before at the ACC Football Kickoff.
NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the progress the Wolfpack has had in past five years and what he hopes for this season during a media availability at the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Toby –– Christine Ismail's exotic serval cat that escaped and spent four months in the woods last year before being found -- has recovered from his ordeal and is seen wandering around in his backyard sanctuary recently.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.