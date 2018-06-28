Part of interstate to close for investigation into accident that killed Savannah officer

Roughly six miles of interstate will be closed early Friday as investigators reconstruct the accident that killed Savannah Police Officer Anthony Christie last month, according to a news release.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of I-16 will be shut down between I-95 and the Chatham Parkway between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m., the Savannah Police Department announced in the news release.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will be working along the highway while it is closed.

Christie, 37, was directing traffic at the scene of an early morning accident May 25 when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car and killed him.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The initial crash, around 3:20 a.m., involved a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that struck Christie's vehicle was not injured, police reported at the time.