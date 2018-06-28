'It's a sad day in the city of Savannah' Mayor and Police Chief reflect on fallen police officer

In a press conference May 25, the mayor of Savannah, Georgia and the Savannah Police Chief comment on the death of Officer Anthony Christie, who was killed while responding to a car crash.
Traffic

Part of interstate to close for investigation into accident that killed Savannah officer

By Lisa Wilson

June 28, 2018 02:05 PM

Roughly six miles of interstate will be closed early Friday as investigators reconstruct the accident that killed Savannah Police Officer Anthony Christie last month, according to a news release.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of I-16 will be shut down between I-95 and the Chatham Parkway between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m., the Savannah Police Department announced in the news release.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will be working along the highway while it is closed.

Christie, 37, was directing traffic at the scene of an early morning accident May 25 when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car and killed him.

The initial crash, around 3:20 a.m., involved a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that struck Christie's vehicle was not injured, police reported at the time.

