Hilton Head woman injured in alligator attack in gated community Thursday. What we know

An alligator attacked a woman walking her dog in a Hilton Head gated community on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

After 8 a.m. Thursday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrived to Hilton Head Plantation and found a woman lying near a lagoon with a leg injury from an alligator attack, according to Maj. Bob Bromage.

An email sent to residents by the Hilton Head Plantation Property Owners Association said a neighbor heard a commotion by the lagoon on Rookery Way and saw the woman being pulled into the lagoon by her legs.

“The quick-thinking neighbor called for her husband,” the email said. He found a shovel and ”beat the alligator until it released the woman.”

The Hilton Head woman was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Bromage said. The dog survived the attack as well.

She was walking near the lagoon when the alligator attacked, Bromage said.

Agents with S.C. Department of Natural Resources captured the gator and removed it from the lagoon, according to the email.

“The alligator will be euthanized and examined to see if the alligator was being fed,” it said.

