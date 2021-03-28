Watch: Gator dodges cars crossing US 278 in Bluffton as spring mating season begins

Alligator mating season is upon us.

You can tell because social media videos begin popping up in the spring, showing gators disregarding Beaufort County traffic.

They cross six-lane highways with reckless abandon.

About 5 p.m. Friday, Erika Moradel posted to Facebook a video of a gator high-tailing it across U.S. 278 in Bluffton near Buckwalter Parkway.

Much like the gentlemen and ladies featured in Netflix’s Bridgerton, alligators in the Lowcountry must begin their courtship.

This starts in April every year, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

They date around before committing to mate.

The Savannah River Ecology Laboratory from the University of Georgia states the courtships can include “head-slapping on the water’s surface, body posturing, snout and back rubbing, bubble blowing, and pheromone (scent) signals.”

Males will “bellow” to females.

Breeding begins in late May and June. In a mound of vegetation, a female alligator will lay 30 to 50 hard-shelled, white eggs that are three inches long and resemble goose eggs.

The mother defends the nest from predators during the incubation period, which is about 65 days. Then the alligator will carry her young down into the water.

They continue to “aggressively” defend their young for a year, according to DNR.

The agency says alligator attacks against humans are rare. However, the harassment and feeding of gators is illegal and potentially dangerous.

“Alligators quickly become conditioned to humans, especially when food is associated with people,” according to DNR. “Alligators that habituate to humans can be dangerous, especially to children.”

Additionally, make sure to brake for gators: The creatures surely won’t stop for traffic.