Untamed Lowcountry Stingray jumped out of the water near Hilton Head — and almost killed a Bluffton teen June 04, 2019 04:39 PM

In a bizarre accident, Bluffton 18-year-old Levi Dixon was knocked off of his jet ski and left floating unconscious in Hilton Head Island's Skull Creek after he collided with a jumping stingray or manta ray. Here's his story.