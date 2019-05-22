Police gave this gator an escort on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway

Dash cam shows alligator very slowly making his way along a busy Hilton Head highway A deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responds to a call of an alligator on the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responds to a call of an alligator on the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head.

If an alligator uses the Cross Island Parkway, does it have to pay the $1.25 toll?

This one didn’t, and the 6- to 8-foot gator seemed to be going way under the speed limit, which means tourists weren’t the only ones causing traffic on Hilton Head today.

The alligator was on the road as early as 6:45 a.m., according to posts on social media, and was still slowly making its way along almost two hours later when a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene.

Dashcam footage from the responding deputy shows the alligator lying basically camouflaged in the grass along the road for multiple minutes before standing up and strutting a few yards then plopping down again.

Sheriff’s Office Major Bob Bromage said the deputy closed a right-hand lane on the parkway to detour traffic around the alligator. The lane was closed for about five to 10 minutes.

“The deputy escorted the alligator safely into the woods,” Bromage said. “We made sure it was safely across.”

Bromage said it is not unusual for the Sheriff’s Office to receive calls about alligators in the road.

Beware of alligators on the road, though.

Sometimes, the animals don’t cause too much of a disruption and are able to cross roads without being harmed, like in July when Sheriff’s Office deputies redirected traffic so an 8-foot alligator could cross the road near Compass Road Park on Hilton Head.

Months before that in May 2018, a mother and her two kids were killed in a fiery wreck after their car hit an alligator crossing I-95 in Orangeburg County.

Alligators move around most when they’re mating from mid-April through May, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory.





So far this season they’ve been spotted all over the county, including on other roadways like U.S. 278 in Bluffton, in Sea Pines at the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing and on golf courses.

The laboratory warns you keep your distance, especially during mating season.

“Although they may look slow and awkward, alligators are extremely powerful and can move with a startling burst of speed on land over short distances,” according to its alligator guide.

