Want to see 1,000 years of Lowcountry history? It’s waiting at this Georgia museum

When was the last time you went to jail?
I did recently with my entire family and spent a very enjoyable afternoon there at the Effingham Living History Museum in Springfield, Ga.
This unique destination is housed in the Old Jail Museum and each room is filled with historic and cultural items that have been collected from area residents and historic sites of the lower Savannah River area. The jail was in operation until the early 1990s, and the old building retains the rambling character and even old jail cells from the former law enforcement center of Effingham County.
Little did we realize that we would see a wealth of items and artifacts that brought a thousand years of human habitation of the Lowcountry region under one roof. The museum is a little under an hour’s drive from Bluffton.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Thee area was laid out in the late 1700s and expanded in the mid-19th century as railroads connected the region to other parts of the growing country. The museum reflects this sense of growth and takes you through the ages.
The old two-story jail was built in 1934 and still retains the characteristics of that time period. You will be greeted by friendly staff who will gladly tell you about the building and the history of the region. The first room is almost entirely filled with Native American and prehistoric artifacts recovered from surrounding farm fields and river landings and preserved for viewing.
Each room of the building takes you though another age, from the American Revolution and the pioneer age, the Civil War and the end of slavery and into the 20th century. There is a significant display of memorabilia from World War II and more modern conflicts that includes stories of Effingham County residents who answered the call to arms.
There are home goods and a farm cabin replica as well as a general store and rooms devoted to industries such as turpentine production and farming.
In the jail, go to cell area where steel bars and metal cots have been preserved.
On the grounds of the property there are more than a dozen old buildings that have been preserved. These include a “dog trot” farm house, a train depot, a replica of the old school house and even a moonshine still. All of these structures are fully-furnished and also serve the purpose of hosting regular “living history” events where local reenactors and historical preservationists dress in period clothing host the annual “Olde Effingham Days Festival” every April.
From the old jail to swapping stories in the old bootlegger’s cabin, my family and I enjoyed our visit to the Effingham Living History Museum and plan to return this spring for the festival.
There are some friendly people in Springfield, that hope you will, too.
Getting There:
The Effingham Living History Museum is located at 1002 Pine Street in Springfield, Ga. The town and museum are an easy 50-minute drive from Bluffton. Take SC 46 to I-95 in Hardeeville and then Exit 109. Head north on US 21. At 14 miles, turn right onto South Laurel Street and at 1 mile turn, right onto Stilwell Road. Cross through town on 21 and take a right onto Rabun Street. Take a right onto Pine Street. The museum is located on the top of the hill at the end of the street. There are restrooms and other facilities at the Old Jail Museum and other attractions nearby, including old Ebenezer, site of the first settlement of Salzburgers from Germany, and a colonial church.
The Olde Effingham Days Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 2019. The Effingham Living History Museum is open year-round except major holidays. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. If you plan weekend visit, call and schedule an appointment.
For more information, call 912-754-2170 or visit www.n-georgia.com/effingham-old-jail-museum.html.
Comments