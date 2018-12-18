These K-9s can locate the dead. Here’s why they’re at a Beaufort Co. battlefield

Tracy “Trace” Sargent works with her 4-year-old black German shepherd, Draco, just outside the fence of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Grays Hill on Tuesday. Sargent used her dogs specially trained to find human remains to work with local archaeologists to find possible Revolutionary War gravesites from a key battle in the area. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com