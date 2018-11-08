‘He reigns over Fripp’: 11-foot gator King Arthur caught creeping across road, video shows

Alligators are looking for a place to call home for the winter, and that includes the 11-foot behemoth seen out for a stroll Wednesday on Fripp Island.

Naturalist Jessica Miller, recreation director at Fripp Island Golf and Beach Resort, shared video on Facebook of King Arthur, as the alligator is known, crossing Ocean Creek Boulevard — no, he didn’t use the crosswalk — and gliding into a pond on the Ocean Creek Golf Course.

The video clearly shows a satellite transmitter on the back of King Arthur’s neck. The gator was tagged by Clemson University researchers in April, Miller said.

The researchers also are tracking six alligators in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.





The researchers told The Island Packet in the spring that the study aims to help people better understand the reptiles so they can better manage communities where alligators live.

When the researchers fitted King Arthur with the GPS device, he was measured at just under 11 feet, Miller said in the caption that accompanied her video.

“At this size, he is at least 35 years old and has likely lived on Fripp his whole life,” Miller posted.

The video had been viewed at least 19,000 times and had almost 125 comments, many from people who had seen the massive gator before or who hoped to see him.

“He reigns over Fripp,” one person posted.