How often do alligators attack in SC? The numbers are actually low

Alligators are a fact of Lowcountry life, making their home in swamps and lagoons and occasionally showing up on roadways and golf courses.
Normally, alligators are too afraid to approach people and rarely attack, but there are times when fatal encounters occur.
“Feeding alligators can quickly make them dangerous to people because then they associate people with food,” said David Lucas, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson.
Alligators are more likely to attack a small pet than a human, Lucas noted.
In South Carolina, SCDNR reported nine alligator attacks and no fatalities from 1949 to 2005, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
“People’s perception of what’s dangerous is different,” said Carlos Chacon, manager of natural history at the Coastal Discovery Museum. “Often times what they think are most dangerous — sharks, alligators — are less likely to attack than domestic animals like horses and cats.”
In 2015, The Washington Post reported on the rate of deadliest animal attack-related deaths from 2001 to 2013. Alligators, sharks and bears only killed one person per year. On the other hand, cows killed 20 people and dogs killed 28 during that same time period, the Post said.
In comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33,000 vehicular-related deaths in 2010.
If you spot an alligator or witness an attack, contact your local S.C. Department of Natural Resources:
Charleston — 843-953-9856
Georgetown/Myrtle Beach — 843-546-6062
Columbia — 803-734-3898
Beaufort, Hilton Head, Bluffton — 803-625-3569
