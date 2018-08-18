Another Hilton Head alligator took a saltwater swim — this time in Harbour Town
Laura Catherine captured another alligator taking a dip in the saltwater around Hilton Head Friday night — this time, in the island's Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Another gator known to frequent Skull Creek was recently caught on video eating a shark.
A researcher from Clemson University noticed one of the pelicans he tagged on Hilton Head Island started making an odd trek inland — all the way to Oklahoma City. Here's what he thinks actually happened.
Do you know the proper way to remove a tick that’s attached to your body? Despite what you may have been told when you were younger, smothering or burning ticks is not a good idea. The correct removal method is even easier.
Marshall Reynolds, also known as Maceio Brasil, says he counted 53 alligators in one pond at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Reynolds dubbed it "the gathering of the gators," and said he'd never seen that many gators in one place before.
Jay Dunlap was fishing on Hilton Head when he caught a stingray. But after he pulled it to shore, he noticed it was giving birth. Note: While Dunlap was trying to help, biologists recommend that you don't try this yourself.
Meet Charlie — an alligator affectionately named by locals who tends to hang out by the docks in a saltwater creek on Hilton Head. Charlie was recently spotted eating a shark, and is frequently seen dining on leftover bait near Skull Creek's docks.
Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.