Beaufort County has more rabies cases than anywhere in SC. A fox in Bluffton is the latest

Two people in the Bluffton area were exposed to rabies after a fox tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, officials said in a news release.

The fox is the sixth animal in Beaufort County to test positive for rabies in 2018, according to the DHEC news release.

Beaufort County has the highest number of rabies cases in the state so far this year, DHEC data shows.

A notice from the Beaufort office of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was distributed on Wednesday to residents in the Westbury Park area saying that a fox from the area had tested positive for rabies the day before.

The notice from Lowcountry Environmental Affairs urged residents to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals.

DHEC reported today that two people have been referred to their health care providers after being potentially exposed to rabies by a fox that tested positive for the disease. https://t.co/i2WobiLvo4 pic.twitter.com/T0CaEgBZtJ — SCDHEC (@scdhec) July 18, 2018

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator,” David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s rabies prevention program, said in the DHEC news release.

Rabies is usually spread by a bite, said Vaughan, but it can also be spread by saliva coming into contact with open wounds or a person’s eyes, nose or mouth.

Three previous rabies cases in Beaufort County involved a fox, including one case in early June. Another two cases involved a raccoon.

One case sent multiple people to the doctor after a feral cat, which lived near a Beaufort tavern, was found to have rabies after a fight with a raccoon.

So far this year, there have been 46 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide, according to DHEC. Last year, five of the state’s 63 confirmed rabies cases were in Beaufort County.

Keeping pets up to date on their vaccines is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from rabies, according to DHEC, which says anyone exposed to an infected animal should seek medical attention and call the state agency to report the exposure.

In Beaufort County, the number to call is (843) 846-1030 during business hours or (888) 847-0902 otherwise.

DHEC reports that hundreds of people in South Carolina undergo preventive treatment for rabies every year because of exposure or potential exposure to the disease. The average cost of that treatment is $10,000 in the state, the agency said.