Sea nettles look beautiful but have a painful sting

Sea nettles are the most common culprit when it comes to jellyfish stings on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Lifeguards typically record about 600 stings a day this time of year.
By
Up Next
Sea nettles are the most common culprit when it comes to jellyfish stings on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Lifeguards typically record about 600 stings a day this time of year.
By

Untamed Lowcountry

Sea nettles sting hundreds daily on Hilton Head. Here's what lifeguards want you to know

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

July 06, 2018 04:14 PM

Hilton Head beaches are crowded with people, and — at least for the next few weeks — it seems they'll be sharing the water with stinging sea nettles.

Shore Beach Service lifeguards have recorded treating about 600 jellyfish stings per day on average during the last week, said operations manager Mike Wagner.

Sea nettles are the most common cause of jellyfish stings in South Carolina's coastal waters, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The sting of a sea nettle is considered moderate to severe and may be described as burning rather than stinging, according to DNR.

S.C. DNR's website describes sea nettles as saucer-shaped with tentacles that can extend several feet.

jelly 1.jpg
A sea nettle swims through an exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on July 1, 2018.
Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Wagner said the number of stings being seen on Hilton Head is typical for this time of year.

"Some people think that sounds high, but we've got about 70 people out on the beach each day," he said of lifeguards that will spray stings with a vinegar and water mixture to make them stop hurting.

Some lifeguards will see 10 stings in one part of the beach while others will see none, Wagner explained.

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world — they're capable of reaching over 2,000 pounds. Here's what brings them to the South Carolina coast, and some other quick facts about these gentle giants.

By

Watch for warnings

The sea nettle season starts in late June or early July and lasts about a month to a month and a half, he said.

When lifeguards notice a lot of stings in one area, they'll raise a yellow warning flag.

On Friday, the warning flag was flying on some parts of Hilton Head but not on all beaches, Wagner said.

Good to get stung by a jellyfish? Indeed, at least if you work in beach patrol, says Mike Wagner, operations manager for Hilton Head Island's Shore Beach Service. Reporter Wade Livingston talked to one lifeguard who needs to endure no more stings

By

Treating stings

Besides the vinegar and water spray, here's what the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends for treating jellyfish stings:

  • Remove the tentacles carefully with sand, clothing, towels, seaweed or other available materials.

  • Rinse the affected area with salt water, not fresh water.

  • Seek medical attention if swelling or pain persists; recovery can vary from several minutes to several days. Watch for signs of an allergic reaction.

  • Anesthetic ointment and over-the-counter pain medication may provide some relief.

Wagner said only in rare cases would someone to need to go to the hospital after a sea nettle sting.

Lowcountry beaches can look like a mass graveyard for sea creatures in the winter. From starfish to sand dollars to jellyfish, here's why so many wash ashore this time of year.

By

"If they've got any nausea or light-headedness or trouble breathing— signs of an allergic reaction— they may want to seek further medical treatment," he said.

Hilton Head Island's website advises that tentacles can sting whether they are attached to the jellyfish’s body or not.

Swimmers may wear wetsuits or rash guards or even panty hose in the water to help minimize the chance of a jellyfish stings, the town's website says.

  Comments  

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.