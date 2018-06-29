Have you seen deer on the beach? Video captures fawn frolicking on Fripp Island

The time around July 4 is a busy one on Beaufort County beaches — and not just for people.

A small herd of deer were recorded bounding across the beach Monday morning on Fripp Island by naturalist Jessica Miller, the recreation director at Recreation Director at Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort.

A fawn young enough to still have a spotted coat brings up the rear, following the other deer across the sand and into the grassy dunes.

Last year, over the July 4 weekend, a deer surprised beachgoers by swimming ashore in the Coligny Beach area of Hilton Head Island.

In that case, the deer swam ashore but was spooked by bystanders and jumped back into the water.

There's no indication that the deer seen Monday on Fripp Island were in the water.

White-tailed deer are found statewide, according to South Carolina DNR. Babies are typically born in April, May or June.

Fawns lose their spots at about 3 to 4 months old, wildlife officials said.