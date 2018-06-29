'Mom! Wait for me!' Watch this adorable fawn follow its mom across Fripp Island beach

Naturalist Jessica Miller captured this video a fawn following its herd across a Fripp Island beach on Monday.
By
Up Next
Naturalist Jessica Miller captured this video a fawn following its herd across a Fripp Island beach on Monday.
By

Untamed Lowcountry

Have you seen deer on the beach? Video captures fawn frolicking on Fripp Island

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

June 29, 2018 03:05 PM

The time around July 4 is a busy one on Beaufort County beaches — and not just for people.

A small herd of deer were recorded bounding across the beach Monday morning on Fripp Island by naturalist Jessica Miller, the recreation director at Recreation Director at Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort.

A fawn young enough to still have a spotted coat brings up the rear, following the other deer across the sand and into the grassy dunes.

Last year, over the July 4 weekend, a deer surprised beachgoers by swimming ashore in the Coligny Beach area of Hilton Head Island.

In that case, the deer swam ashore but was spooked by bystanders and jumped back into the water.

Read More

There's no indication that the deer seen Monday on Fripp Island were in the water.

White-tailed deer are found statewide, according to South Carolina DNR. Babies are typically born in April, May or June.

Fawns lose their spots at about 3 to 4 months old, wildlife officials said.

Read More

Jessica Miller with the Fripp Island Resort captured a river otter leading her four pups across the 8th fairway of Ocean Point Golf Links around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

By

  Comments  

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.