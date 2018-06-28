Video captured in Bluffton has some people asking: Cougar or raccoon?

Cougar, raccoon or something else?
A video posted on facebook this week has Bluffton residents questioning what type of animal appears on it.
The video shows a tan colored animal moving across a field in the distance.
Tracy Fisher-Hall says she took the video Saturday in a field off Argo Circle, located in the Cypress Ridge by Mill Creek neighborhood.
Cougar, bobcat and raccoon were a few of the guesses posted on Facebook.
Fisher-Hall said she kept a distance as her dog was frightened by the animal.
After viewing the video, S.C. Department of Natural Resources Chief of Wildlife Billy Dukes said the animal is likely a sun-bleached and light-colored raccoon.
He said the animal's posture, gait and tail helped him come to that conclusion.
While bobcats are found in the region, cougars are not native, David Lucas, S.C. DNR spokesman said.
"All available evidence points to the fact that they are extinct in the wild here and in other southeastern states as well, except for Florida," Lucas said. "There have occasionally been instances in South Carolina where 'exotic pets' have escaped from the people who keep them."
A serval cat escaped from the Hardeeville area in August 2017. The 17-pound cat was missing for four months.
It was found in Palmetto Bluff in December.
