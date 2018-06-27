Lowcountry airmen doused the flames as the world burned. Here's where to honor them

The centerpiece of the National Museum of the 8th Air Force in Pooler is the "City of Savannah," a B-17G "Flying Fortress" bomber. This giant aircraft was the 500th B-17 to be processed through Hunter Field during World War II and is being lovingly restored to its wartime condition when it was flown on bombing missions over Europe against Nazi Germany.

Matt Richardson

Special to The Island Packet/ The Beaufort Gazette