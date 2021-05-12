Spend time socially distanced from the Serpentarium’s wildlife: ‘These ones bite!’

A young visitor is entranced by a deadly canebrake rattlesnake — from behind the safety of a glass barrier. The Serpentarium on Edisto Island is a privately owned “living reptile museum” that offers visitors close-up views of Lowcountry wildlife.

Don’t go over there, daddy.” I stopped what I was doing and looked down at my 5-year-old son. “Be careful,” he said, “there is a snake over there.” I took his hand and he walked me forward a few steps to peer between some trees at the edge of the woods. Sure enough, about 15 feet away, a snake was lying coiled and quiet on a bed of leaves in the underbrush. I could tell from its striped markings, heavy scales and wide body that it was undoubtedly a canebrake rattlesnake, one of many species of venomous and non-venomous snakes that inhabit the Lowcountry woods. My little son looked at me very seriously and, remembering his wildlife picture books said, “Don’t touch that snake, dad. These ones bite!” We walked quietly — and quickly —back to the car, and I was thankful that this encounter with local wildlife ended safely and happily for all, including the snake.

Reptiles and amphibians abound in the woods and waters of the Lowcountry. This wildness is both a source of amazing biological diversity as well as one of the great attractions of residents and visitors who flock to this part of the state to live or vacation. You cannot walk outside without a living a reminder of this. Colorful anole lizards change from green to brown in chameleon fashion as they bask on your back porch. Alligators bask lazily beside the pond on the golf course or cruise like floating logs with eyes across the water. Snakes can be found in the trees, bushes and even in your garage if you are not careful. For the most part, you try your best to avoid close encounters, but there can be great adventure and enjoyment when you wish to observe them from a safe distance and in their own habitat.

One of the best places to do this locally is The Edisto Island Serpentarium. Nature can be readily glimpsed at the many local wildlife refuges nearby, but this fascinating destination on Edisto Island combines observing and experiencing local reptiles in their natural habitat while enjoying the safety of a zoo or “living reptile museum.” If you are looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon or an educational destination for all ages, then The Edisto Island Serpentarium is well worth a visit.

Founded in 1999 by two brothers, The Edisto Island Serpentarium is a privately owned business begun as an outlet to preserve and protect wildlife recovered during their career as local rescuers of venomous or dangerous wildlife. In seeking a place to display local species of snakes, alligators and other creatures, a museum was born where visitors could observe and enjoy them. The Edisto Island Serpentarium also became an educational asset, a source of research and for the collection of many species for universities and venom for anti-venom research and treatment.

When you visit The Edisto Island Serpentarium, you will discover what thousands of visitors have found over the years. A spacious gift shop and welcoming staff greets you before you enter the indoor portion of this mostly outdoor wildlife zoo. Poisonous rattlesnakes stare through glass, and colorful corn snakes cruise through their enclosure in search of mice. The walls are decorated with mementos of years of wildlife rescue, and a tropical atmosphere gives you a sense of being in the wild. Outside, The Edisto Island Serpentarium opens into a garden area where enclosed holding areas shelter snakes and other creatures that can be observed and enjoyed as they move about their habitats.

The highlight of a visit to The Edisto Island Serpentarium is feeding time. At designated hours, specialists feed the wildlife in their controlled environment. The most exciting of these sessions is the feeding of several large American alligators. In a few moments, the lazy-appearing reptiles explode from the banks and water of their enclosure to obtain food in such rapidity that it almost seems as if you are truly observing prehistoric dinosaurs from another era.

A visit to The Edisto Island Serpentarium will serve as both a day of enjoyment and education for you. Whether you visit this “living reptile museum” or one of the many local wildlife refuges to observe or encounter these beautiful — and sometimes dangerous — creatures, you will come away wiser for it. One thing is for certain, if you see the alligators during feeding time, you will never look at those little green lizards on your porch the same way again.

Getting there

The Edisto Island Serpentarium is about an hour’s drive from the Beaufort area off S.C. 174, not long after you cross onto Edisto Island. Located at 1374 Highway 174, Edisto Island is very easy to find, and there are many other attractions nearby, including Edisto Beach State Park and the beachfront town of Edisto Island.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but times and dates can change throughout the season. Educational programs and special events are offered throughout the year. Admission: adults, $16, with a discount for seniors. Children 4-12 are $12. Children 3 and under are free. There is ample parking and room to enjoy the facilities, but arrive in the morning hours to take advantage of all The Edisto Island Serpentarium has to offer. For more information call 843-869-1171 or visit https://edistoserpentarium.com/