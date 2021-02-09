A Lowcountry park that allows bikes and horses and dogs -- oh my!

Color-coded trails will guide you on your journey along the nearly five miles of pathways at Meggett County Park. Whether hiking, biking or horseback riding, you will be sure to consider your visit time well spent.

The Lowcountry has many outdoor offerings for parks and preserved land that make for excellent destinations for recreation. Hiking trails in area parks are particularly enjoyable on flat, sandy coastal paths and former roads. They may not offer the challenge of foothills’ verticality, but they usually include unparalleled vistas and abundant wildlife viewing.

You can pedal along bikeways and paths in many parks and wildlife refuges, but usually those are in specially designated areas.

Adventure can also be found if you are equestrian-minded and prefer horseback riding beneath a canopy of sea island trees.

Few parks and preserves combine all three of these pursuits, but one local destination does — and it is dog-friendly too!

Meggett County Park is one of Charleston County Park system’s newest additions and offers a quiet place to experience the natural wonders of the diverse Lowcountry landscape. At a little over 400 acres, Meggett County Park offers nearly five miles of trails and paths that are open for hiking, biking and equestrian pursuits. Plus, your dog can join you for friendly, four-legged company along your path.

When you visit Meggett County Park, you will discover sandy, well-tended paths that incorporate old farm roads and hint at the agricultural past and present of the surrounding land. Your path will take you through new-growth forests where the woods are working to reclaim old farmland.

Soon after your journey begins, you will discover an island of stately live oaks amid the young pines, where resurrection fern and Spanish moss form a verdant crown in the canopy above. A trail junction reveals the remains of a farm shed, offering a window to the past. The occasional fence post and rusted twist of wire beckon to a day when the land represented the livelihood of families in the community.

The trail takes you into the wild sunlight on the edge of the vast tidal marsh, where a raised path joins a causeway to a small island perched on a deep tidal creek. A maritime forest of palmetto and pine above your head capture the Atlantic breeze and myriad songbirds chatter and call in the woods around you. Meggett County Park makes it easy to love the natural beauty of the Lowcountry.

My family and I recently visited Meggett County Park for a day hike. The quiet parking area offered an easy spot for a tailgate picnic. Our 7-year old beagle, Lucy, had joined us, and she eagerly greeted other canine and human visitors as they arrived for their own outdoor adventure. The trails offered easy walking, and at one point we were captivated by the tunnel-like effect of tall trees formed along a former farm fence row where sweetgum and maple seemed to touch tops in the sky.

Near the marsh, where the path entered the margin, a recent rain had left deep puddles from the hoofprints of other visitors on horseback. These were easily avoided — although neither our beagle nor our young sons seemed to mind at all.

We soon crossed the marsh on the raised causeway, and the path took us around the edge of a small wooded island, offering views of seemingly endless marsh and sparkling tidal waterways. After a brief rest to enjoy the scenery, we found ourselves back at our vehicle and heading home, feeling happy and longing to return.

Getting there

Meggett County Park is located at 7247 Ethel Post Office Rd., Meggett, S.C., and is fairly easy to find. The Meggett community is in a rural section of Charleston County, between Beaufort and Charleston and near the town of Ravenel. To get to Meggett County Park, head north on U.S. 17 to Ravenel and turn right onto S.C. 165, where you will pass through the small town of Hollywood, S.C. After 1.5 miles, take a slight left turn onto Wilson Rd./S-10-1159. At 1.5 miles further, turn right at the crossroads onto Ethel Post Office Road. The entrance to Meggett County Park is on the left side of the road at 1.4 miles.

There is an unpaved parking area. There are no facilities, so bring water and bug repellent as the season demands. Remember to show courtesy on the trail; you will share it with hikers, bicyclists and equestrian visitors. Dogs are allowed on a 6-foot leash, and you will need to clean up after them.

Meggett County Park is open year-round and requires a day-use fee of $1, to be paid at the box. It’s a tremendous bargain for hours of enjoyment in the Lowcountry outdoors. For more information on Meggett County Park and other Charleston County parks, visit ccprc.com.