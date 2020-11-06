Watch birds. Stroll boardwalks. Run trails under tree canopies. This preserve is for all

The Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel is a unique wildlife preserve that provides habitat for a diversity of wildlife, including migratory songbirds like this female yellow-rumped warbler.

A young couple pushes a stroller with a sleeping baby and guides a toddler by hand along a boardwalk path. A retired couple armed with binoculars walks in quiet conversation beside a marshy waterway. A bird-watcher armed with a sophisticated camera and backpack of supplies walks a swampy trail with his head trained to the treetop canopy. A runner passes on a forested path among live oak and pine woods with her thoughts focused on heart rate and fitness.

They all are enjoying the 654-acre Caw Caw Interpretive Center, a nature preserve that is home to a diversity of wildlife and habitats to be experienced and enjoyed by a diversity of human visitors.

Caw Caw Interpretive Center is near the small town of Ravenel, between Beaufort and Charleston off U.S. 17. This unique wildlife preserve is managed by Charleston County Parks and Recreation. Its trails and observation decks provide visitors with a window into the natural world as well as preserve the echoes of the past.

Caw Caw Interpretive Center was once the site of several antebellum plantations where former rice fields, dug and managed long ago by slaves as part of a watery kingdom for the profit of some now serve as wetland home for waterfowl and wildlife and the benefit of all.

When you visit the facility, you should first spend time at the F. Lamarr Wiley Learning Center. Here you can learn and experience the rich cultural and natural history of the property through interactive displays that illustrate the ecosystem of the land and wildlife and describe the human impact on it. From there you can journey at your own pace along six miles of trails that include forested paths, rice field embankments and sturdy boardwalks.

Numerous connectors and places to rest allow you to choose between a walk for a few hours or a detailed daytrip to track migratory songbirds that dart among cypress trees or seek shy waterfowl in the marsh grasses.

Along the way you will be reminded of the historic significance of Caw Caw Interpretive Center, as it preserves a view of old rice plantation culture and its effect on the land and the people who worked it. The park is part of the site of the Stono Rebellion, a slave revolt that took place more than 100 years before the American Civil War. On a misty Lowcountry morning, the arching limbs of stately live oak and the whisper of the soft breeze seem to carry the memory of voices seeking freedom so long ago.

I recently visited Caw Caw Interpretive Center with my family for a morning walk, and we came away wishing we had planned for more time to experience the deep beauty of the place. Songbirds raised a cacophony in the tangled treetops of the swamp while heron fished in the marshy shallows near silent, striped young alligators. The breeze picked up the gossamer seeds of blooming sea myrtle bushes and carried them dandelion-like across the fields, with each seed seeming to bear a memory of the rich history of this wild place.

Whether you visit for a few hours or a day, Caw Caw Interpretive Center will offer you a variety of experiences that you will not soon forget. And you will long to return to discover more.

Getting There

Caw Caw Interpretive Center is about an hour from the Beaufort area at 5200 Savannah Hwy, Ravenel, SC, and is very easy to find. The park entrance is on the southbound side of the coastal highway with a prominent sign and gate. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. year round, closed on major holidays except President’s Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The facility has restrooms and water fountains at the visitors center and a spacious picnic area. No bicycles or dogs are allowed on the trails, which are suitable for walking at any pace. For more information, call 843-762-8015 or visit https://www.ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center.