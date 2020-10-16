Lowcountry’s accessible oasis of nature is haven for songbirds, gators, butterflies

No catch-and-release fishing for this park visitor: an Anhinga perches above the water at Beaufort’s Crystal Lake Park and keeps a watchful eye for prey. This nature preserve is home to many species of animals, including birds and fish native to the Lowcountry.

“Dad, is that an anhinga or a cormorant?”

The question came from my 11-year-old son, who was pointing at a large bird perched nearby on a branch over the water. The question was not surprising to me because my son loves science, wildlife and the Lowcountry outdoors, and we were visiting a place that was conducive to enjoying all three. Since anhinga and cormorant are very similar, my brain struggled to remember the subtle differences.

Both birds hunt prey by diving and fishing. Both birds are dark with slender necks and often perch on overhanging limbs to dry their wings in the sunshine. I looked at the bird again and spotted the long pointed beak — perfect for spearing fish — and remembered that this was a tell-tale way to identify an anhinga. I shared this with my son, and soon we were on our way to discover other fascinations nearby. We were exploring Beaufort’s Crystal Lake Park on Lady’s Island, and a fine day of enjoying the outdoors lay ahead.

The Lowcountry is filled with beautiful but often difficult-to-access places: a peaceful marsh beside the busy highway, a quiet swamp on a remote Sea Island or a noisy rookery on the distant shore of a marshy pond.

Crystal Lake Park, an oasis of nature, provides easy access to a unique and beautiful Lowcountry landscape. The recently opened park has been many years in the making and now is ready to serve visitors. The 25-acre preserve provides nearly a mile of walking trails, docks and other features for exploring and enjoying the natural world.

Well-sited boardwalks span a salt marsh and ring the shores of the 7-acre, man-made lake that is the centerpiece of Crystal Lake Park. The brackish water hosts mullet and redfish, among other species, and catch-and-release fishing is allowed from the dock and shoreline.

Lowcountry birds such as anhinga, heron, egret, songbirds and wood storks abound, making this a vital habitat for these species. The ever-present alligator can be seen cruising across the sparkling surface of the water or sunning on the shoreline while osprey circle overhead in search of their prey.

Crystal Lake Park is an educational resource as well, providing access to school groups for hands-on learning. Volunteers maintain a “pollinator garden” that encourages and provides habitat for native Lowcountry butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and other creatures vital to a healthy environment.

The former Butler Marine building at Crystal Lake Park also provides a home for the Beaufort County Open Land Trust and the Beaufort County Conservation District offices. A visit to these offices can reward you with a friendly chat and a wealth of local information.

Enjoy a few hours of walking the boardwalks and trail or a day of fishing on the lake. You will spot migratory songbirds, and maybe even the elusive painted bunting darting among the palmetto and pine. Crystal Lake Park’s wide trails make access fairly easy, and it is a good place for visitors of all ages to explore and enjoy.

Recently, my family and I spent several hours at Crystal Lake Park walking the boardwalk and path while observing wildlife. The lake seemed to teem with life as mullet jumped and flopped in the water, performing their curious acrobatics. Along with anhinga, we spotted wood storks roosting high in the pines and the dark shapes of immature night heron shyly peeking out between wax myrtle leaves.

Gulf fritillary butterflies danced around flowers in the pollinator garden and an osprey cried overhead. As the nearby highway buzzed with traffic going to and from the islands, it was almost hard to imagine so peaceful a place could exist. When you visit Crystal Lake Park on Lady’s Island, you too will appreciate a few hours’ respite from a busy life.

Getting There

Crystal Lake Park is located at 124 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort and is very easy to find and access. The preserve is part of the passive parks program and is open year-round during daylight hours. The park is free, and there’s ample parking and informative signage. Public restrooms may be available.

For more information on Crystal Lake Park on Ladys Island and other county parks, visit https://beaufortcountysc.gov/planning/passive-parks/Passive%20Parks%20and%20Facilities.html