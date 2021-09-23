Bluffton Middle School plans memorial for teacher who died of COVID. Here’s how to help

Bluffton Middle School is holding a memorial Friday in honor of Terry Wisdom, a teacher who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

The memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on the Bluffton Middle football field. It is open to the public.

Wisdom’s family has asked that attendees dress casually and wear Oklahoma Sooners red in honor of Wisdom’s favorite team.

The school will collect donations for Wisdom’s family on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking attendees to donate to the Bluffton Middle Robotics Club, which Wisdom supervised, or Savannah-based company Nine Line Apparel.

Wisdom was a Gateway to Technology teacher whose classes included design and modeling, medical detectives, and automation and robotics. He died Sept. 8.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Mr. Wisdom’s students and colleagues will remember him as the witty colleague, a tremendous family man, and lover of all things Oklahoma,” principal Matt Hall wrote in an email to parents.

“He was supportive, dependable, always willing to give of himself to others, and an enormous advocate for his Project Lead the Way content, his Robotics team, and the football and track programs.”