COVID cases, quarantines were down in Beaufort Co. schools last week. By how much?

Beaufort County School District logged 192 COVID-19 infections and 2,292 quarantines among students and staff last week, a marked improvement from previous weeks.

Between Sept. 6 and 12, the district recorded 179 new student infections and 13 new staff infections.

In the same time span, it recorded 2,254 active student quarantines and 38 active staff quarantines.

According to district spokesperson Candace Bruder, Bluffton High School, Hilton Head Island High School and Hilton Head Island Middle School had the highest rates of infection last week.

These are the lowest infection and quarantine number the district has recorded since the school year began on Aug. 16.

The previous week had the highest figures in both categories, with 236 new infections and 2,888 active quarantines recorded between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.

In total, the district has reported 862 COVID-19 infections since the start of the school year.

Bruder said these numbers are subject to increase as school nurses continue to log new cases.

This week, one district school — Whale Branch Middle School — will be operating fully virtual, as more than half the student body was actively quarantining last week.

