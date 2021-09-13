This Beaufort Co. school is hosting an Anne Frank exhibit. When can you see it?

For the rest of September, Bluffton’s Cross Schools will host the “Anne Frank - A History for Today” exhibit, giving students and the community an in-depth look at one of the most famous figures of the Holocaust.

The exhibit, which was unveiled at the school Monday and is designed for 11- to 18-year-olds, features 31 story panels detailing the life and story of Anne Frank with context from the Holocaust and World War II.

Anne Frank, whose journal, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” was published after her death, documented her life in hiding during the war.

The exhibit includes passages from the diary the young teen kept while in hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands, along with photos of the Frank family and information on concentration camps and life during the Nazi occupation.

For two days, 15 middle and high school members of the Cross Schools Archivists Club trained as guides to the exhibit, learning more about Anne Frank’s background and how to communicate the exhibit’s themes of tolerance and discrimination to their peers.

Heather Brougham-Cook, the teacher mentor for the Archivists Club, said she was excited to host the exhibit.

“Experiences like this act as windows to the world for students, helping them develop empathetic responses to current events in their lives,” she said.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, and its local partner, the University of South Carolina’s College of Education Anne Frank Project. The university is opening the Anne Frank Center, the first of its kind in North America, at its Columbia campus for tours this week.

Members of the public can view the exhibit on Sept. 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is free but has limited space. Reservations are available at crossschools.org. For further information on how to schedule a visit to the exhibit, contact Cross Schools at 843-706-2000.

