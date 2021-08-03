Beaufort Co. schools employee files complaint against a school board member

A Beaufort County School District employee has filed a complaint against an unidentified Beaufort County Board of Education member..

The complaint came to light Tuesday after the school board made a motion to “retain Attorney Andrea White to investigate a grievance filed by a District employee against a Trustee.” The motion was approved after the board came out of closed session.

The school board did not name the subject of the complaint and didn’t discuss the nature of the complaint. These complaints can encompass any form of work grievance, ranging from discrimination to a hostile environment to violations of the law.

Board member William Smith was the lone “no” in the 10-1 vote to hire White.

Smith was the subject of at least four employees’ complaints in 2019, and White was hired to handle them. The district paid more than $16,000 to White’s Columbia law firm, Story & White, to represent the board in the grievance cases — part of which went to hiring a private investigator to conduct a background check on Smith.

The board and district never revealed that Smith was the subject of the complaints or what the complaints said. Those details were made public by The Packet and Gazette following requests for public documents.

The employees claimed that Smith “created a hostile work environment” by making unannounced visits to their offices. According to a June lawsuit filed by Smith, the Board ultimately decided not to take action against him, “nor did the Board express its disapproval of his alleged actions in connection with the complaints.”

The school board also hired White more recently in May “to advise the board regarding a legal matter.” Smith was asked to leave the closed meeting discussion that preceded the board’s public vote to hire White.

At the time, school board chair Christina Gwozdz declined to comment on the general topic that White was hired for and the reason Smith was asked to leave the meeting.

In June, Smith sued the district, school board, Gwozdz, board member Richard Geier, former interim superintendent Herbert Berg, district chief of security David Grissom and 10 unknown “DOE” defendants for the handling of the 2019 complaints.

The suit was the first time the public had heard how those complaints were resolved.

Smith, who represents St. Helena and Lady’s Island in District 3, is alleging slander, libel, conspiracy, emotional distress and invasion of privacy. He’s asking for damages, plus attorney costs and interest. The lawsuit does not specify an amount.

The defendants in that lawsuit responded to Smith’s claims on June 29, calling the suit “starkly self-serving” and asking for all of his claims to be dismissed.

Smith has demanded a jury trial. According to Beaufort County’s 14th Circuit Public Index, the suit is slated for alternative dispute resolution on Jan. 3, 2022.