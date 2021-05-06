Education
Technical College of the Lowcountry will graduate 342 students Friday. How to watch
Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Class of 2021 will be turning tassels two ways this Friday.
The school is hosting a drive-through celebration at the college’s New River Campus in Okatie, along with a virtual graduation ceremony for its 342 graduates.
The drive-through ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Each graduate can bring one car, and will have the opportunity to exit their vehicle to walk across a graduation platform and pose for a photo.
Masks are required for this photo op; car decorations and caps and gowns are encouraged. Guests will remain in the car, and each graduate will get a gift bag containing their commencement program, diploma cover and other TCL swag.
The virtual graduation will be held at 7:30 p.m. and premiere on the college’s YouTube channel.
Randy Dolyniuk, chair of the TCL Foundation and vice chair of the TCL Area Commission, will deliver the commencement address.
Tess Kelly Yazvac, a member of TCL’s Class of 2021, will deliver the student address. She is earning an Associate in Arts from TCL and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree and a career in the U.S. Navy, according to the commencement program.
More information on the drive-through and the virtual ceremony can be found here.
