Beaufort Co. teachers, we want to know: How is it being back in the classroom full time?

In November, Beaufort County School District announced that hybrid students would move to full-time, in-person instruction on Jan. 4.

Since that announcement, the district and the county at large have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, along with protests against in-person classes, a statewide debate on vaccine distribution, and the quarantine of thousands of students and staff.

Teachers, we want to know how you’re feeling about this new mode of instruction. Do you feel safe in schools? What have been the biggest challenges? Do you have the equipment and support you need?

A Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette showed that school board members and Superintendent Frank Rodriguez received 598 internal emails that mentioned reopening or COVID-19 between the Nov. 13 announcement and Jan. 11.

In the survey below, let us know what’s changed since you returned from winter break.

Your responses will help us report on school reopening in Beaufort County. You may be contacted by a reporter, but we won’t publish your name or any identifying information without first obtaining your explicit permission.

