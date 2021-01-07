In Beaufort classroom, students reckon with Capitol insurrection from 556 miles away

When Beaufort High School U.S. history and Constitution teacher Jon Miller woke up Thursday morning, he said, he was livid. A former U.S. Army infantry officer, Miller had watched right-wing rioters break into the U.S. Capitol the previous afternoon to contest the certification of former Vice President Joe Biden’s election to the presidency. The breach of security forced members of Congress to go into hiding.

Like hundreds of thousands of teachers across the country, he knew he would be talking to his students about this, and he did not plan to soften it.

“You can sugarcoat anything bad, but what’s at the heart of it is bad,” Miller said. “I’m a realist. I will say and expose all the warts the United States has had.”

He said Thursday’s lesson dovetailed with this month’s lessons on the 1960s protest movements.

That lesson, he said, “was actually violent protests, we’re talking about Black Power, and how they used violence to get their message across. ... Unfortunately, I really couldn’t have scripted it any better because of what is going on in the real world.”

Miller noted that was the first mass breach of the U.S. Capitol since the British destroyed the Capitol in 1814 during the War of 1812. He said his students stayed engaged throughout their virtual class and were aware of what was going on, feeling just as ashamed as he.

“That’s not the image that we as Americans should let other countries see.”