Beaufort High School students sent home after ‘substantial propane leak’ discovered

Beaufort High School evacuated students Thursday morning after Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District arrived to investigate “a strong propane odor in the gym,” Beaufort County School District spokeswoman Candace Bruder said Thursday.

Fire district spokesman Scott Harris said the department was called “for a possible structure fire” early Thursday morning, and instead discovered a “substantial propane leak” in the school’s gym.

“One of the AC units was sucking the smell and sending it through the vents,” Harris said.

Students were sent home after the department advised “it will take some time to clear the building,” Bruder said.

Harris said that “due to the size of the leak, it could be a couple days” before it’s repaird and students can return to school.

